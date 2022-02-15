Starc’s wrong un and Biles gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden and Conor McGregor chilled out.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.
Football
Christian Eriksen reflected on a lovely 30th birthday.
Jacob Ramsey was feeling privileged.
Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden.
John Terry was not happy with Neil Warnock.
Joey Barton and Nigel Owens exchanged messages.
Six and counting for N’Golo Kante.
Cheikhou Kouyate got a hero’s welcome.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic had his say.
What a point!
Cricket
Not Mitchell Starc’s best delivery.
Motor Racing
Happy 24th birthday George Russell.
A new era for Williams.
Jenson Button was a fan.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles got engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.
Rugby Union
England turned the clock back.
Winter Olympics
Group shot.
Strike a pose!
MMA
Conor McGregor chilled out.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.