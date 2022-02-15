Starc’s wrong un and Biles gets engaged – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden and Conor McGregor chilled out.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 15 February 2022 17:57
Mitchell Starc and Simone Biles (Jason Cairnduff/Mike Egerton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Football

Christian Eriksen reflected on a lovely 30th birthday.

Jacob Ramsey was feeling privileged.

Sergio Aguero declared his love for Phil Foden.

John Terry was not happy with Neil Warnock.

Joey Barton and Nigel Owens exchanged messages.

Six and counting for N’Golo Kante.

Cheikhou Kouyate got a hero’s welcome.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic had his say.

What a point!

Cricket

Not Mitchell Starc’s best delivery.

Motor Racing

Happy 24th birthday George Russell.

A new era for Williams.

Jenson Button was a fan.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles got engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

Winter Olympics

Group shot.

Strike a pose!

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled out.

