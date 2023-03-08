Jump to content

International Women’s Day celebrated: Wednesday’s sporting social

Conor McGregor showed off his wheels and Steve Smith set the record straight

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 08 March 2023 19:13
Comments
England Women celebrated International Women's Day (Steven Paston/PA)
England Women celebrated International Women’s Day (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here are some of the best examples from March 8.

International Women’s Day

Football

Gabriel Jesus was back in training.

Chelsea’s win was celebrated.

Peter Crouch was excited.

Cricket

Steve Smith set the record straight.

Jason Roy was in form.

Tough life for KP.

The Ashes countdown was on.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his wheels.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

Snooker

The Rocket and James Wattana were still friends!

