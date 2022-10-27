Cricket fan? Try Sling TV’s $7-a-month package for prime access

Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion enthusiastic watchers globally, so it’s no surprise folks are flocking to affordable, easy ways to access their favorite sport.

This rings especially true since the highly anticipated ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Super 12 started October 22nd! Plus from then and once it’s finished, you can check the full 2022 schedule to plan out your viewings.

Sling TV’s Willow Cricket Monthly package is the perfect way to ensure you never miss a second of the Super 12 in action with packages starting at just $7 for your first month – that’s 30% cheaper than you’ll pay with other providers and a sharper focus on your chosen sport.

Convenient features sweeten the deal further, such as Catch-Up TV which automatically saves each match for eight full days, giving you plenty of time to stay up to date when life gets in the way of viewing the live game. This is especially handy since this year’s World Cup happens in Australia, so viewers in the states won’t need to shake up their sleep schedules just to catch an exciting match. This also means you can watch that incredible play over and over with the unlimited rewatch feature.

Another plus is both Hindi and English commentary will be offered for the duration of the games, allowing folks to experience the action in their preferred language for a more effortless watching experience.

For the most avid fans, the three-screen perk is a lifesaver! If you’re in New York, you’re probably not going to wake up at 3 AM to catch the Australia vs. New Zealand match, and the 4 AM India vs. Pakistan match is pushing it! But since you can have up to three games going at once, you can get both going throughout the house and bounce back and forth once you’re ready that afternoon. Other Desi programming is also available for streaming, so people who aren’t in the mood for cricket can sneak off for their favorite drama while you’re cheering on your team.

In addition to the matches themselves, you’ll have access to all the previews, highlights, and reviews you can handle for an immersive experience that you can watch year-round. And if year-round viewing is what you need, Sling TV’s Willow Cricket Annual deal will cost you just $60 (just $5 per month) and provides all the same perks listed above. Click here to create your account and customize your viewing choices.

