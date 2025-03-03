Adam Zampa hoping to rediscover best form ahead of crunch semi-final versus India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia spinner Adam Zampa says he is below his best at the Champions Trophy but will still be ready to take big wickets in the semi-final against India on Tuesday.

Zampa took 2-48 in the washed-out group match against Afghanistan and 2-64 in the five-wicket win over England in Lahore to help Australia reach the last four of the ODI tournament.

The veteran legspinner may be key to Australia's hopes of victory in Dubai, where India, who refused to play in co-hosting nation Pakistan, won their three group matches on spin-friendly wickets.

"Personally, I don't think I'm bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I'm not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets," Zampa said.

"So, yeah, (I am) obviously working on some stuff at the moment to hopefully get back to my best.

"But as I said, the ability to still do a job for the team and get those big wickets is still there, which to me is really important."

The Australia squad flew from Lahore to Dubai on Saturday despite knowing they might need to fly back to Pakistan for the second semi-final depending on the result of the India-New Zealand group match.

India duly beat New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday to ensure Australia's early trip to Dubai was worth it.

South Africa, however, were forced to travel back to Pakistan for the second semi-final against New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Adam Zampa believes he has been below his best in the Champions Trophy so far ( AFP via Getty Images )

The International Cricket Council has come under fire over the scheduling but Zampa was not complaining.

"Obviously we had a bit of a hectic schedule playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth in between cities," he said.

"It's kind of nice to get here. We've got a great facility here at the ICC Academy, changes it up a little bit as well, so yeah, the boys are feeling OK about it."

Australia have moved to cover for the injured Matt Short, with all-rounder Cooper Connolly approved as a replacement in the squad, organisers said.

Short was ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury and left-arm spinner Connolly will help cover the loss of Short's off-spin if the 21-year-old is selected against India.