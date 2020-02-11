Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendon McCullum is optimistic he will be able to unleash Jofra Archer on Test cricket this summer all while “understanding the risks involved” for England’s injury-plagued fast bowler.

It is just over four years since Archer last featured in the longest format, with a chronic elbow and back injuries the reasons for his career being stop-start since bursting on to the scene in 2019.

His latest comeback has been carefully managed and restricted to T20s initially and then ODIs, with a broader view for him to face India at home and Australia away in marquee Test series in the next year.

An Indian Premier League stint beckons after England’s early exit at the Champions Trophy but McCullum is hopeful Archer will be back in whites and ready for a five-match marquee series against India.

“We know how great Jofra is at the very top of his game and to have him back, fit and excited about playing is a real win for English cricket,” England head coach McCullum said.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re always doing the right thing by Jof and understanding the risks involved but I’m pretty sure he’s pretty keen to play Test cricket.

“If you can add him to the battery of fast bowlers you’re trying to build then it only strengthens the squad.

open image in gallery It has been four years since Jofra Archer last played Test cricket ( PA Archive )

“I’ll sit down with some of the players after this and work out what their ambitions are. I would imagine Jof would be keen to play Test cricket this summer.”

Archer took two for 55 in England’s seven-wicket thrashing by South Africa in Karachi on Saturday as Jos Buttler’s white-ball captaincy ended in sorry fashion with a seventh consecutive ODI defeat.

All of his six wickets – Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone were the next best on the list for England with three – arrived in the first 10-over powerplay to demonstrate his potency with the new ball.

open image in gallery Brendon McCullum is hopeful that Jofra Archer can bolster his pace resources ( PA Archive )

He was not as effective in his second and third spells but coming through the winter unscathed and playing in nine of 11 matches, missing the other two with a cut on his hand, is a massive plus.

“Jofra’s been out of competitive cricket for a couple of years, it’s taken a little bit of time to get that rhythm of game play back but I think he’s been really good,” McCullum added.

“He’s bowled high-pace, he’s played a lot of cricket, he’s been able to get a significant workload under his belt throughout this tournament. We’ve seen moments of how great Jof is.

“Overall, I’m really pleased to see where Jof’s at and it’s great to see him back playing and injury-free at the moment.”

PA