Alastair Cook signs new Essex deal

The 36-year-old will stay until the end of the 2023 season.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 30 November 2021 16:23
Alastair Cook has extended his Essex stay (Steven Paston/PA)
Alastair Cook has extended his Essex stay (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former England captain Alastair Cook has signed a two-year contract extension with Essex.

The 36-year-old, who is England’s leading Test run-scorer with 12,472, has prolonged his stay at the county until the end of the 2023 season.

Cook has helped Essex win the County Championship, the Bob Willis Trophy and this year’s Division Two title since retiring from international cricket in 2018.

Essex have enjoyed success with Alastair Cook (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

Cook said: “I have really enjoyed my cricket here at Essex since my international retirement.

Recommended

“We are lucky to have a fantastic dressing room and great coaching staff, led brilliantly by Anthony McGrath, and I’m looking forward to what is hopefully another successful couple of years.”

Head coach McGrath welcomed the news and described Cook as an influential figure at the club.

“It’s great news that Cooky has committed his future to Essex,” said McGrath. “Alastair is still one of the best batters in the world and he’s so important for us both on and off the field.

“He has the ability to take the game away from the opponents in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, and that’s something every head coach wants in their team.

“He’s also a great role model for the younger lads coming through and has a wealth of knowledge that all the players in our dressing room, including the senior pros, tap into from time to time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in