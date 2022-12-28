Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alex Carey hits maiden Test century as Australia dominate against South Africa

Cameron Green defied the pain from a fractured finger to reach 51 not out.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 28 December 2022 07:57
Comments
Australia’s Alex Carey on his way to a maiden Test century against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Australia’s Alex Carey on his way to a maiden Test century against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

Alex Carey scored his maiden Test hundred as Australia batted themselves into a dominant position against South Africa at the MCG.

Wicketkeeper Carey made 111 from 149 balls before the home side declared on 575 for eight, with Cameron Green defying the pain from a fractured finger to reach 51 not out.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was then dismissed for a duck in his side’s second innings before rain brought an early end to the third day with the Proteas 15 for one, a deficit of 371 runs.

Australia had resumed on 386 for three, largely thanks to David Warner marking his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200 before retiring with cramp.

Travis Head’s dismissal by Anrich Nortje – who had been knocked to the ground by Spidercam on day two – brought Warner back to the crease but he was bowled first ball and received a standing ovation as he returned to the pavilion.

Recommended

That left Carey, Green and Nathan Lyon – who struck a six and three boundaries in his quickfire 25 – to pile on the runs before the declaration came to give some respite to South Africa’s exhausted attack.

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in