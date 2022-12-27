Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia batter David Warner hits 200 against South Africa in his 100th Test

It was the 36-year-old’s first three-figure return in Tests for almost three years.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 27 December 2022 08:41
Comments
Australia’s David Warner celebrates after scoring 200 (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Australia’s David Warner celebrates after scoring 200 (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

David Warner marked his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200 as Australia assumed complete control against South Africa in Melbourne.

Responding to the tourists’ first-innings 189, Australia closed day two of the second Test on 386 for three, with Warner accounting for more than half of that total.

It was the 36-year-old’s first three-figure return in Tests for almost three years and will go some way towards silencing the criticism his form has attracted recently.

His last Test century came against New Zealand in January 2020, and only cramp forced him off the field as the South Africa bowlers toiled in the heat. His first 100 came off 144 balls and his second off 110, before he was led from the field, unable to run any more.

Steve Smith’s 85 was the chief support for Warner, who could return to bat on day three if his body allows. In reaching a double hundred, he joined old adversary Joe Root in becoming just the second batter to make 200 on their 100th Test.

Recommended

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in