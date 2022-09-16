Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

England players welcome Alex Hales’ recall, Jos Buttler insists

Hales is back in the squad for the first time since 2019

Manasi Pathak
Friday 16 September 2022 11:27
Comments
<p>Hales is back in the squad for the first time since 2019 </p>

Hales is back in the squad for the first time since 2019

(Getty Images)

Jos Buttler insists players had no issues with the inclusion of Alex Hales in England’s Twenty20 World Cup squad after the batsman received his first call-up since being dropped in 2019.

The 33-year-old was called up as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, who was ruled out of the tournament in Australia after suffering a lower limb injury while playing golf.

In 2019, Hales was withdrawn from the preliminary squad for the 50-overs World Cup after serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

“I spoke to lots of the senior players to make sure that no one would have any issues with Alex being back in the team if we wanted to select him. No one had any issues,” Buttler said on Thursday ahead of their T20 series in Pakistan.

“He’s obviously been in excellent form. We know what a talented player he is and he’s gained a lot of experience as well since the last time he played for England.”

Recommended

Hales, who is also with the team in Pakistan, has played in the T20 Big Bash League in Australia, registering an average of 33.16 from 60 innings.

“Looking ahead to the World Cup, his Big Bash record is fantastic. Australia is a place that he’s done well, and so he seemed the obvious pick,” Buttler added.

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 22 October in Perth.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in