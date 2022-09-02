Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of England’s third Test with South Africa and the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a freak injury while playing golf.

Bairstow has been England’s stand-out player under the new Test regime of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, racking up runs against New Zealand and India at the start of the summer, and was due to play in the deciding Test against the South Africans at the Oval next week.

The batsman was also expected to play a key role at the World Cup in Australia, which begins on 16 October, and was named in the England squad on Friday morning at around the time the accident occurred.

The 32-year-old slipped walking to a tee box and suffered a leg injury which will require surgery and is expected to keep him out until 2023.

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable [for] all games/tours in the immediate future,” Bairstow wrote on Instagram. “The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation.

“The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly, and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back...”

Bairstow’s Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook has been patiently waiting for his chance at Test level and is likely to come into the team for the third Test at the Oval, which starts next Thursday. Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett has been added to the squad as batting cover.

Jason Roy was dropped from the England T20 side ahead of the World Cup but could well be restored as an opening batter alongside captain Jos Buttler.