Jonny Bairstow out of third South Africa Test and T20 World Cup with ‘freak golf injury’
Bairstow slipped walking to a tee box and suffered a leg injury which will require surgery
Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of England’s third Test with South Africa and the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering a freak injury while playing golf.
Bairstow has been England’s stand-out player under the new Test regime of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, racking up runs against New Zealand and India at the start of the summer, and was due to play in the deciding Test against the South Africans at the Oval next week.
The batsman was also expected to play a key role at the World Cup in Australia, which begins on 16 October, and was named in the England squad on Friday morning at around the time the accident occurred.
The 32-year-old slipped walking to a tee box and suffered a leg injury which will require surgery and is expected to keep him out until 2023.
“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable [for] all games/tours in the immediate future,” Bairstow wrote on Instagram. “The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation.
“The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly, and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back...”
Bairstow’s Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook has been patiently waiting for his chance at Test level and is likely to come into the team for the third Test at the Oval, which starts next Thursday. Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett has been added to the squad as batting cover.
Jason Roy was dropped from the England T20 side ahead of the World Cup but could well be restored as an opening batter alongside captain Jos Buttler.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies