Archie Vaughan secures ‘special moment’ with captaincy for England Under-19s

Somerset all-rounder Archie Vaughan has revealed receiving the news he is to captain England Under-19s during their tour of South Africa “was a very special moment”.

The son of former England captain Michael played four first-class and seven 50-over matches for Somerset last season, having made his debut for the county in July.

The 19-year-old, who signed his first pro contract at Somerset last May, averaged 33.71 with the bat in the County Championship and proved a valuable option with his off-spin, taking 15 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.

The tour sees England’s Young Lions play three youth one-day internationals and two youth Tests against South Africa Under-19s, starting on 14 January.

“I found out that I was going to be captain during the training camp before Christmas and it was a very special moment,” said Vaughan.

“To get the opportunity to represent England at this level is really special in itself, but to lead the team out is something else.”

“If someone had told me 12 months ago that I would have forced my way into the Somerset first team and be captaining the Under-19s, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Vaughan added.

“It’s happened quickly but I’m going to keep my feet on the ground and work harder and harder.”

His father was one of England’s most successful Test captains, winning 26 of his 51 Tests in charge and leading his side to victory in the iconic 2005 Ashes series against Australia.

Another England legend, Andrew Flintoff, will oversee the progress of his 16-year-old son Rocky this winter with the teenager promoted from the training camp in South Africa before Christmas to the England Lions Tour of Australia this month, where he will be coached by his father.