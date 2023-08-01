Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s cricketers have become household names after the thrilling Ashes series, and Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes are likely to line up for the side again in two and a half years when the sides meet again in Test cricket down under.

The final Ashes Test was memorable in many ways, but especially for Stuart Broad bidding his final farewell to the sport he has played professionally for 18 years.

James Anderson has vowed to carry on, but how many of England’s Bazball players are likely to play in the next Ashes series, in Australia in the winter of 2025/26.

Zak Crawley - Given that he averages 43.06 against Australia having played eight matches and the backing he has received from Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, Crawley is likely to open for England for a long time to come.

Ben Duckett - Since coming back into the side ahead of the tour of Pakistan, Duckett has impressed alongside Crawley. Despite famously not leaving many deliveries, at 28 years old he could make the spot his own.

Ollie Pope - Pope has averaged just 15.70 against Australia in five matches, but as the vice captain he is seen as the future of the team.

Joe Root - While Root would be 34 at the start of the next Ashes, it is hard to imagine an England batting line-up without him such is his place and importance in the team.

Harry Brook - He seized on his opportunity to come into the side after the injury to Jonny Bairstow and cemented his place to the extent they had to find a way to have both of them. Brook could be the future of England cricket in all formats.

Ben Stokes - Stokes’ left knee has been a cause for concern for years, and it does not seem to be getting better, but the success of Bazball has largely been down to his influence, and everyone will be hoping his body can hold together.

Jonny Bairstow - An interesting question, because Bairstow will be 36 at the time of the next Ashes, and is also likely to have franchise offers around the world, but he has always expressed his love for Test cricket.

Chris Woakes - The player of the series this time around, and he is likely to play a significant part in the future, but he has historically always been a standout performer at home on English pitches, while struggling elsewhere.

Moeen Ali - Ali had already retired from red-ball cricket once when he answered Stokes’ call to return following the injury to Jack Leach. But he has been adamant that this Ashes was his last.

Stuart Broad - Broad loves the Ashes, but has just called time on his career, and could be in Australia, but more likely in the commentary box than on the field.

James Anderson - While he has shown incredible longevity already, still playing Test cricket at 41, it might prove one step too far to still be playing at the top level at 43.

Mark Wood - England will want a quick bowler in Australia, and Wood is the most likely option but, as always with the fast bowler, the questions will be over whether he can stay fit enough and if his body can hold up.

Ollie Robinson - Robinson has had a slight issue with back spasms, but at 29 he is the youngest of the seam attack and will likely still be playing an important role.

Josh Tongue - While Stokes saying Tongue was a ‘like for like’ replacement for Wood might be a step too far, he has impressed in the two Tests he has played and could be one for the future.

Jack Leach - Leach had not missed a Test under Bazball before his stress fracture on the eve of the Ashes and is likely to return, especially given the loyalty shown to the players by Stokes.

For the future

Gus Atkinson - The Surrey seamer has already caught the attention of many for his skill with the ball and pace, and has been touted as a future England international, and at 25 will be coming into his peak in 2025.

James Rew - He has taken the county game by storm since making his debut and is the current top run scorer in the county championship, definitely one for the future with the gloves and bat.