England vs Australia live stream: How to watch the Ashes online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the five Test series
Test cricket’s most famous series returns as England host Australia in an eagerly anticipated Ashes series.
The two nations meet for a 73rd time to again contest one of sport’s defining rivalries in the hopes of securing the urn.
For the first time in the 139 years since the series was first played, all five Tests will be concluded before August begins, with a condensed schedule likely to provide its own challenges.
But with both sides entering the series with plenty of confidence after the successes of the last year, it is set to be a highly competitive encounter.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How can I watch the Ashes?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every ball of every Test live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the channel holding exclusive television rights to the series. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app, while a nightly highlights show will air on the BBC.
2023 Ashes schedule
The men’s Ashes will be contested over five Tests, with each scheduled for five days of action if required. The series begins at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June and will conclude at The Oval at the end of July.
Each day’s play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST, though this is subject to change depending on weather.
First Test (Edgbaston, Birmingham): Friday 16 June to Tuesday 20 June
Second Test (Lord’s, London): Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July
Third Test (Headingley, Leeds): Thursday 6 July to Monday 10 July
Fourth Test (Old Trafford, Manchester): Wednesday 19 July to Sunday 24 July
Fifth Test (The Oval, London): Thursday 27 July to Monday 31 July
Who currently holds the Ashes?
Australia retained the Ashes with a conclusive 4-0 win on home soil in the winter of 2021/22, having also kept hold of the un after a 2-2 draw in the last series England hosted in 2019. The tourists have not won a series on English soil since 2001, though.
The overall record after 72 series reads: 34 Australia series wins, 32 England series wins, six drawn series.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies