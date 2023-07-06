✕ Close Marcus Trescothick comfortable with decision to reprieve Ben Duckett

England cricket resume their chase of Australia cricket in the third Ashes Test on Thursday, with the visitors 2-0 up in the series with three to play.

A big-hitting performance from Ben Stokes wasn’t quite enough to haul England back into contention at Lord’s last time out, but the real story was the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, stumped by Alex Carey after walking past the crease to talk to a teammate, treating the ball as dead. That quickly fired up a storm of words on both sides, even involving prime ministers on both sides of the divide, but it will only serve to fuel even more of a partisan home crowd at Headingley this week - particularly as it’s Bairstow’s home ground.

While that will doubtless all contribute to making the home crowd even more anxious to see England win this time out, the wider implications of not doing so would be yet another Ashes defeat; after all the rising optimism surrounding Bazball in the preceding months, going three down after this Test is near-unthinkable.

Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia: