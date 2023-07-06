The Ashes 2023 LIVE: Cricket scorecard and updates from Headingley as England start third Test
Jonny Bairstow’s home ground should provide a thrilling atmosphere after Australia came in for criticism at Lord’s
England cricket resume their chase of Australia cricket in the third Ashes Test on Thursday, with the visitors 2-0 up in the series with three to play.
A big-hitting performance from Ben Stokes wasn’t quite enough to haul England back into contention at Lord’s last time out, but the real story was the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, stumped by Alex Carey after walking past the crease to talk to a teammate, treating the ball as dead. That quickly fired up a storm of words on both sides, even involving prime ministers on both sides of the divide, but it will only serve to fuel even more of a partisan home crowd at Headingley this week - particularly as it’s Bairstow’s home ground.
While that will doubtless all contribute to making the home crowd even more anxious to see England win this time out, the wider implications of not doing so would be yet another Ashes defeat; after all the rising optimism surrounding Bazball in the preceding months, going three down after this Test is near-unthinkable.
Follow all the live action below from Headingley as England face Australia:
Ollie Pope ruled out of rest of Ashes tour through injury
Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Test match at Lord’s.
The England cricket vice captain first sustained the injury on the first day of a thrilling and controversial second Test.
Pope was originally treating his injury with ice, but a scan on the injury on Monday revealed the extent of the problem.
He left the field for the rest of the first innings, but England understood they would not be allowed to use a substitute fielder, and he appeared to worsen the problem in the second innings.
More here:
Jonny Bairstow accused of double standards by Travis Head after Lord’s controversy
Australia’s Travis Head has accused Jonny Bairstow of hypocrisy after the England wicketkeeper’s controversial stumping during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.
Tensions flared after Bairstow was dismissed on day five, wandering out of his crease thinking that the over had concluded as Alex Carey threw his stumps down.
While just in law, and upheld by the umpires, the incident proved a flash point, with Australia’s players accosted by MCC members in the long room at the lunch interval and accused of “cheating” by sections of the crowd.
Ben Stokes, England’s captain, suggested afterwards that he would have withdrawn the appeal had he been in that situation.
But Head has now revealed that Bairstow had earlier in the series warned the left-hander that he would have no hesitation taking off the bails after the Australian nearly left himself vulnerable to dismissal in a similar situation at Edgbaston.
Pat Cummins ‘comfortable’ with Jonny Bairstow stumping and would do same again
Pat Cummins was unrepentant about the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow as the Australia captain insisted he would act in identical fashion if presented with a repeat scenario.
Australia moved 2-0 ahead in the Ashes at Lord’s but a 43-run win was overshadowed by Alex Carey throwing down the stumps of Bairstow, who had stepped out of his crease thinking the ball was dead.
The rancour has mushroomed to the extent the Prime Ministers of England and Australia have had their say, with some of the fallout extending to Cummins and whether he could have withdrawn the appeal.
Whether Cummins acted within the oft-quoted ‘spirit of cricket’ has been repeatedly scrutinised – while the spectre of ‘sandpapergate’ five years on from the Cape Town scandal still hangs over Australia.
Asked if he is concerned his integrity has been called into question, Cummins said: “It doesn’t really bother me. I think the way our team have conducted themselves over the last couple of years has been flawless.”
More here:
England must keep improving in Ashes despite victory ‘a long time coming’
Sarah Glenn said there was still room for improvement after England cricket defeated Australia cricket by three runs in a thrilling finale at the Kia Oval to keep alive their hopes of regaining the Ashes.
Danni Wyatt hit 76 with the bat as the hosts racked up a first-innings lead of 186 to leave the tourists with a target that proved just out of reach, despite a brilliant late flourish from Ellyse Perry who hit sixes off the final two balls.
Both sides suffered from collapses midway through their innings with England losing four wickets in 13 deliveries before Sophie Ecclestone smashed 22 from 12 balls to ensure a strong finish.
Australia’s middle order fared little better as they found themselves requiring 112 from their final 10 overs to secure the victory that would have sealed the series.
Glenn admitted that emotions were running high after her side inflicted Australia’s first loss in any format since 2021, but said improvement was still required if they are to find the four wins still needed to reclaim the Ashes.
Women’s Ashes still alive after England clinch last gasp win over Australia
England keep their slim hopes of avoiding Australia holding onto the urn for a fourth Women’s Ashes in a row alive with a narrow three-run victory in the second T20 at the Oval.
The experienced Ellyse Perry tried her best to get Australia over the line with a well-hit 51, but it was England who beat Australia for the first time since a women’s World Cup warm up match back in February 2020.
Australia went into the game in a dominant position in the Ashes series with four points from the Test match and two from the first T20, knowing a win in South London would have seen them retain the trophy at the earliest opportunity.
England spinner Sarah Glenn, who took two wickets admitted the emotions of the occasion took their toll.
“So many emotions after that win ” she said, “it’s been a long time coming.
“It was just getting over the line and we are really proud.”
Full report from the Oval:
England and Ben Stokes pin Ashes hopes on ‘magical’ Headingley
Ben Stokes believes an Ashes victory at Headingely would be “magical” and “keep the series alive” as England face an uphill battle to prevent Australia winning the urn overseas for the first time in 22 years.
Four years ago at Headingley, Stokes produced a miracle to level the series, dragging England over the line with a brilliant 135 as they chased down a then-record 359 runs to win.
On that occasion, Australia still retained the Ashes with the series drawn, but this series relations between the sides turned sour following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s.
The fallout has reverberated around cricket, and even the Australian and British Prime Ministers have added their opinions to proceedings. While the teams may want to put events at Lord’s behind them, the fans are unlikely to forget as easily and the atmosphere at Headingley is likely to be electric.
“I think the magical thing that would happen this week is for us to win the game and keep the Ashes alive, to be honest,” Stokes said the day before the game.
“I don’t know what it is about Headingley but you can always look back at certain things which have happened here in an Ashes series, I don’t know why it seems to do that but the moment just happens and something happens.”
Full third Test preview by Sonia Twigg:
History against England as Headingley hosts third Ashes Test
England have been trailblazers and record-breakers in the last 13 months but history is against them as they look to get a faltering Ashes campaign back on track at Headingley.
Defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s have left England drinking in the last chance saloon and their hopes of regaining the urn will be over at the earliest opportunity if they come off second best in Leeds.
Only Australia, on one occasion in the 1930s, have overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 but this England side under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have often inverted accepted wisdom.
Tensions between the two teams are fraught after the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at the home of cricket, even if both Stokes and Pat Cummins insisted a line has been drawn under the incident.
More ahead of the third Test:
