Stuart Broad produced a fairytale finish to his career as he took the final two wickets to give England cricket victory over Australia cricket by 49 runs in the fifth Test and snatch an Ashes series draw.

The 603rd and 604th scalps of Broad’s Test career ensured Ben Stokes’ side levelled the series at 2-2 with Australia all out for 334 to end a thrilling series in style.

Broad, who announced during the Test that he will retire from cricket after the series, left the field alongside Moeen Ali, who is also expected to retire from red-ball cricket following this match, to a standing ovation from the Oval crowd

Follow the result and reaction from a thrilling day five at the Oval below.