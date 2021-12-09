Liveupdated1639023526

Ashes score LIVE: England vs Australia cricket updates from first Test, day two

England take on Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 09 December 2021 04:18
Comments
Captain Cummins on Australia's "dream start" to Ashes series

Follow live coverage as England look to battle back against Australia in the first Ashes Test.

Joe Root’s side began their tour in disarray on day one at The Gabba, collapsing to 147 all out after opener Rory Burns was dismissed by the first ball of the series to set the tone.

With grey skies overhead and green tinges underfoot captain Root resisted the temptation to bowl first, a decision he will rue for some time after Australia’s relentless pace attack wiped the tourists out inside two sessions.

While Root will look back on his day in Brisbane with bitter regret, opposite number Pat Cummins enjoyed a charmed start to life as Australia skipper with figures of five for 38.

Now his side, complete with David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, will look to give Australia a healthy first innings lead with the bat.

Follow the latest from the Australian reply below:

1639023278

Wicket! Labuschagne knocked down

Australia suffered second loss for the day after Labuschagne was dismissed by Leach. Got him at good form as Labuschagne has just hit a six. Australia is now at 170-2.

Shweta Sharma9 December 2021 04:14
1639022544

Australia start to build a lead

Australia is swiftly building a score with a lead of 11 runs after finishing the chase score set by England on day one. At 46th over Aussies are at 158-1. Warner 77, Labuschagne 68

Shweta Sharma9 December 2021 04:02
1639021634

England vs Australia - summary of the first Test so far

After an embarrassing day one of the first game of the Ashes series, England is again having a frustrating morning as Australia is comfortably closing to the score set by the guests at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia continues to dominate the innings with Marnus Labuschagne (56) and David Warner (64) leading the charge with 140 runs at just one loss after lunch.

England made a strong start when Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply in just the fifth over. But since then the closest England came to a second wicket was when Stokes forced his fourth delivery through Warner’s defences on 17, clipping his off stump via the front pad, but his conspicuously muted celebrations suggested he already feared what was about to come.

Sure enough, replays showed he had overstepped and the left-handed opener was called back to resume his innings.

Shweta Sharma9 December 2021 03:47
1639021541

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane.

Shweta Sharma9 December 2021 03:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in