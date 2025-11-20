Ashes 2025 live: Steve Smith takes strange swipe at ex-England spinner as Australia team for first Test revealed

The Ashes - Can England end the drought in Australia?

England face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, with Ben Stokes’s side targeting a first away victory against the old enemy since the 2010–11 series.

The hosts have confirmed their team for the opener, handing out debuts to opening batter Jake Weatherald and seamer Brendan Doggett. Doggett and Scott Boland deputise for the absent Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are both ruled out through injury to bolster England’s chances of a strong start to the series.

England are yet to clarify the exact composition of their XI having named a 12-player squad yesterday. Included within that group is spinner Shoaib Bashir, although the suggestions are that captain Stokes may be considering unleashing an all-seam attack including pace-packed pair Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Follow all the latest news from Down Under with the team news expected in the coming hours, plus our player-by-player guide and combined Ashes XI here: