Ashes tickets: How to buy for England vs Australia series next summer

The fixtures for the 2023 men and women’s Ashes have been announced with details on how to get tickets.

England plays host next summer as they look to regain the historic urn, which Australia decisively won in both the men and women’s series last year.

The women’s Ashes will feature a five-day Test match, rather than the normal four-day version, for the first time at Trent Bridge, while Lord’s, the Kia Oval, Edgbaston, The Ageas Bowl, the Seat Unique Stadium and Cooper Associates County Ground are the other grounds hosting matches in the multi-format series

The men’s five-Test series will take place at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Kia Oval.

ICC interim chief executive officer Clare Connor said: “Next summer will be huge for England Women and England Men. There are few events more special in English sport than a home Ashes series and I know that Heather [Knight], Ben [Stokes], and their teams, will be excited and driven by the challenge of regaining the Ashes.”

But how can fans buy tickets and what are the fixtures? Here’s all you need to know.

How to buy Ashes tickets

There is a ballot for both the men and women’s series which is now open. Supporters need to go to ecb.co.uk/tickets to enter.

Ashes fixtures

Men’s Ashes Series

Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston, 11am

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Lord’s, 11am

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley, 11am

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford, 11am

Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval, 11am

Women’s Ashes Series

Thursday June 22-Monday June 26: LV= Insurance Test Match, England Women v Australia Women. Trent Bridge, 11am

Saturday July 1: 1st Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, Edgbaston, 6.35pm

Wednesday July 5: 2nd Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, The Kia Oval, 6pm

Saturday July 8: 3rd Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, Lord’s, 6.35pm

Wednesday July 12: 1st ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 1pm

Sunday July 16: 2nd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, The Ageas Bowl, 11am

Tuesday July 18: 3rd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 1pm