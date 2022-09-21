Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Ashes tickets: How to buy for England vs Australia series next summer

Next summer’s fixtures have been announced for the men’s and women’s series

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 21 September 2022 11:30
Comments
<p>Ben Stokes has led from the front this summer as England men’s skipper </p>

Ben Stokes has led from the front this summer as England men’s skipper

(PA Wire)

The fixtures for the 2023 men and women’s Ashes have been announced with details on how to get tickets.

England plays host next summer as they look to regain the historic urn, which Australia decisively won in both the men and women’s series last year.

The women’s Ashes will feature a five-day Test match, rather than the normal four-day version, for the first time at Trent Bridge, while Lord’s, the Kia Oval, Edgbaston, The Ageas Bowl, the Seat Unique Stadium and Cooper Associates County Ground are the other grounds hosting matches in the multi-format series

The men’s five-Test series will take place at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Kia Oval.

ICC interim chief executive officer Clare Connor said: “Next summer will be huge for England Women and England Men. There are few events more special in English sport than a home Ashes series and I know that Heather [Knight], Ben [Stokes], and their teams, will be excited and driven by the challenge of regaining the Ashes.”

Recommended

But how can fans buy tickets and what are the fixtures? Here’s all you need to know.

How to buy Ashes tickets

There is a ballot for both the men and women’s series which is now open. Supporters need to go to ecb.co.uk/tickets to enter.

Ashes fixtures

Men’s Ashes Series

Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston, 11am

Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Lord’s, 11am

Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley, 11am

Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford, 11am

Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval, 11am

Women’s Ashes Series

Thursday June 22-Monday June 26: LV= Insurance Test Match, England Women v Australia Women. Trent Bridge, 11am

Saturday July 1: 1st Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, Edgbaston, 6.35pm

Wednesday July 5: 2nd Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, The Kia Oval, 6pm

Saturday July 8: 3rd Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, Lord’s, 6.35pm

Wednesday July 12: 1st ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 1pm

Recommended

Sunday July 16: 2nd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, The Ageas Bowl, 11am

Tuesday July 18: 3rd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 1pm

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in