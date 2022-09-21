The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ashes tickets: How to buy for England vs Australia series next summer
Next summer’s fixtures have been announced for the men’s and women’s series
The fixtures for the 2023 men and women’s Ashes have been announced with details on how to get tickets.
England plays host next summer as they look to regain the historic urn, which Australia decisively won in both the men and women’s series last year.
The women’s Ashes will feature a five-day Test match, rather than the normal four-day version, for the first time at Trent Bridge, while Lord’s, the Kia Oval, Edgbaston, The Ageas Bowl, the Seat Unique Stadium and Cooper Associates County Ground are the other grounds hosting matches in the multi-format series
The men’s five-Test series will take place at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and the Kia Oval.
ICC interim chief executive officer Clare Connor said: “Next summer will be huge for England Women and England Men. There are few events more special in English sport than a home Ashes series and I know that Heather [Knight], Ben [Stokes], and their teams, will be excited and driven by the challenge of regaining the Ashes.”
But how can fans buy tickets and what are the fixtures? Here’s all you need to know.
How to buy Ashes tickets
There is a ballot for both the men and women’s series which is now open. Supporters need to go to ecb.co.uk/tickets to enter.
Ashes fixtures
Men’s Ashes Series
Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20: 1st LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Edgbaston, 11am
Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2: 2nd LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Lord’s, 11am
Thursday July 6-Monday July 10: 3rd LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Headingley, 11am
Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23: 4th LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, Emirates Old Trafford, 11am
Thursday July 27-Monday 31: 5th LV= Insurance Test Match, England Men v Australia Men, The Kia Oval, 11am
Women’s Ashes Series
Thursday June 22-Monday June 26: LV= Insurance Test Match, England Women v Australia Women. Trent Bridge, 11am
Saturday July 1: 1st Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, Edgbaston, 6.35pm
Wednesday July 5: 2nd Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, The Kia Oval, 6pm
Saturday July 8: 3rd Vitality IT20, England Women v Australia Women, Lord’s, 6.35pm
Wednesday July 12: 1st ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 1pm
Sunday July 16: 2nd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, The Ageas Bowl, 11am
Tuesday July 18: 3rd ODI, England Women v Australia Women, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 1pm
