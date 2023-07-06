Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Test cricket’s most famous series continues as Headingley as England host Australia in an eagerly anticipated Ashes series.

The two nations meet for a 73rd time to again contest one of sport’s defining rivalries in the hopes of securing the urn.

For the first time in the 139 years since the series was first played, all five Tests will be concluded before August begins, with a condensed schedule likely to provide its own challenges.

Australia won both of the first two Tests and England must now pull off one of the greatest comebacks in Ashes history.

Here is everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Ashes?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every ball of every Test live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the channel holding exclusive television rights to the series. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app, while a nightly highlights show will air on the BBC.

2023 Ashes schedule

The men’s Ashes will be contested over five Tests, with each scheduled for five days of action if required. The series begins at Edgbaston on Friday 16 June and will conclude at The Oval at the end of July.

Each day’s play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST, though this is subject to change depending on weather.

First Test (Edgbaston, Birmingham): Friday 16 June to Tuesday 20 June

Second Test (Lord’s, London): Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July

Third Test (Headingley, Leeds): Thursday 6 July to Monday 10 July

Fourth Test (Old Trafford, Manchester): Wednesday 19 July to Sunday 24 July

Fifth Test (The Oval, London): Thursday 27 July to Monday 31 July

Who currently holds the Ashes?

Australia retained the Ashes with a conclusive 4-0 win on home soil in the winter of 2021/22, having also kept hold of the un after a 2-2 draw in the last series England hosted in 2019. The tourists have not won a series on English soil since 2001, though.

The overall record after 72 series reads: 34 Australia series wins, 32 England series wins, six drawn series.