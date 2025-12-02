Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England great Robin Smith dies aged 62

His former county Hampshire announced the news on Tuesday.

Jonathan Veal
Tuesday 02 December 2025 10:51 GMT
Robin Smith has died at the age of 62 (PA Archive)
Former England batter Robin Smith has died at the age of 62.

Smith, who played 62 Tests between 1988 and 1996, died unexpectedly on Monday in Australia, where he lived, his family said in a statement.

He had only recently met with the England Lions squad in Perth ahead of the first Ashes Test at the invitation of coach Andrew Flintoff.

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove said of Smith: “Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire Cricket heroes.

“He was a batsman of awesome power and control and amongst the most courageous players this club has ever seen – especially against bowling of real pace.”

