England will face old rivals Australia in a one-off match to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the sport’s first Test match, contested by the two sides in 1877.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the encounter in March 2027, as it did for the 1977 centenary Test won by Australia by 45 runs - coincidentally the same margin of victory as their first meeting in 1877.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said: “The 150th anniversary Test Match at the MCG in March 2027, will be a wonderful celebration of the pinnacle format of the game at one of the world’s great sporting arenas and we can’t wait to host England on that historic occasion.”

England also have a five-match Ashes tour in Australia in 2025/26.

The series will start at Optus Stadium in Perth with the venue chosen to host the opening Test of the Australian summer in each of the next three years.

Australia and England will clash in the one-off fixture in 2027 ( PA Archive )

It means the men’s Ashes will begin at an Australian venue other than the Gabba in Brisbane for the first time since 1982, when England secured a draw at the Waca in Perth.

The MCG will continue to host the traditional Boxing Day Test while the New Year’s Test will remain at the Sydney Cricket Ground through to at least 2031.

PA