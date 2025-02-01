England whitewashed 16-0 after Australia win Ashes Test by innings and 122 runs
The tourists capitulated again in Melbourne.
England’s Ashes misery was completed by an innings defeat in the day/night Test as Australia spinners Ash Gardner and Alana King bamboozled their batters in Melbourne to secure a first whitewash win in the series.
Australia claimed a 16-0 clean sweep to the delight of a jubilant home crowd and the gulf between the two sides was underlined as England capitulated again to lose by an innings and 122 runs.
After being skittled for 170 on day one, England collapsed from 79 for one to 148 all out in replying to Australia’s 440.
Spin twins Gardner and King executed the damage with nine wickets between them, finding both turn on the pitch and chinks in the England batting armour with equal efficiency.
Clearly there will be a thorough review into how England have flopped so badly down under, just 18 months after the two sides drew an exciting series 8-8 in the northern hemisphere.
England’s white-ball frailties had already been exposed in 3-0 defeats in the ODI and T20 formats of the game.
The pink ball served to compound matters as Australia celebrated a maiden whitewash in the multi-format series since its inception in 2013.