Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia vs England in doubt due to rain in Melbourne

By the time the toss was supposed to take place, the covers remained on the outfield

David Charlesworth
Friday 28 October 2022 08:48
Comments
England’s bid to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track might be doomed by the Melbourne rain (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
England’s bid to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track might be doomed by the Melbourne rain (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

England’s bid to get back to winning ways at the T20 World Cup against Ashes rivals Australia might be scuppered by persistent showers at a gloomy MCG.

Having suffered a shock defeat in a rain-affected match against Ireland at the same venue on Wednesday, England were looking to revive their hopes of a top-two finish in the Super 12s on Friday evening.

Defeat for either England or Australia, both of whom have won and lost once in their two tournament fixtures so far, would likely end their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals.

LIVE: Follow live coverage of England vs Australia

But the inclement Melbourne weather could offer both a reprieve for now, with Ireland’s game against Afghanistan abandoned without a ball bowled on Friday afternoon as the rain never abated.

Recommended

By the time the England-Australia toss was supposed to take place at 6:30pm local time (8:30am UK), the covers remained on the outfield as a light drizzle continued to fall.

There will be a pitch inspection at 7:30pm (9:30am UK), with the ground believed to be heavily wet under foot, meaning a significant clear-up is needed before the players can take to the field.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said: “I’d be very doubtful if there’s a game played this evening, it’s so wet out there.

“Tonight’s game will probably be abandoned unless there’s a sun somewhere up there. It will be all to play for, for all the teams next week.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in