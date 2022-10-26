Jump to content

Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain

Ireland reached 157 all out in 19.2 overs and then turned the screw with the ball to win by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 26 October 2022 09:16
Comments
<p>Ireland celebrate the key wicket of England captain Jos Buttler</p>

Ireland celebrate the key wicket of England captain Jos Buttler

(PA)

Ireland pulled off a major upset at the T20 World Cup with a five-run win over England as rain brought the match to a premature end.

England were left stranded on 105-5 from 14.3 overs when the heavens opened in Melbourne, and lost via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

The result is a historic victory for Ireland, while England are left needing to win a showdown with Australia at the MCG on Friday to avoid crashing out of their group.

Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone took three wickets apiece as England battled back in the first innings after Andrew Balbirnie had impressed with 62 off 47 balls as Ireland scored 157 all out in 19.2 overs.

But they could not keep pace with the bat and went on to suffer a bruising defeat.

Full report to follow...

