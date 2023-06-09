Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final
Follow all the action from The Kia Oval
Australia have dominated the World Test Championship final, as India resume on the third day on 151 for five, 318 runs behind their opponents’ first innings total of 469.
While India will bemoan the decisions of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in leaving deliveries that went on to clatter the stumps, the Australian bowlers have been impressive. One wicket each for the five bowlers, with Scott Boland taking his first Test wicket outside Australia with only his 10th delivery, and before conceding a single run, it has put him into contention for an Ashes start.
It is hard to believe that Josh Hazelwood could add something to this attack who have reduced India to 151 for five, and will be looking to take the remaining wickets early on day three. Although captain Pat Cummins may resist the call to enforce the follow-on, the option may be there for Australia.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.
Australia vs India
45.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.
Australia vs India
45.4
Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
Australia vs India
45.3
Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
Australia vs India
45.2
Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
Australia vs India
45.1
Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
Australia vs India
44.6
Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.
Australia vs India
44.5
Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
Australia vs India
44.4
Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
Australia vs India
44.3
Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.
Australia vs India
44.2
Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies