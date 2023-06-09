Jump to content

Liveupdated1686305709

Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final

Follow all the action from The Kia Oval

Sonia Twigg
Friday 09 June 2023 11:15
Comments
<p>Cameron Green in action for Australia during the World Test Championship final</p>

Cameron Green in action for Australia during the World Test Championship final

(Getty Images)

Australia have dominated the World Test Championship final, as India resume on the third day on 151 for five, 318 runs behind their opponents’ first innings total of 469.

While India will bemoan the decisions of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in leaving deliveries that went on to clatter the stumps, the Australian bowlers have been impressive. One wicket each for the five bowlers, with Scott Boland taking his first Test wicket outside Australia with only his 10th delivery, and before conceding a single run, it has put him into contention for an Ashes start.

It is hard to believe that Josh Hazelwood could add something to this attack who have reduced India to 151 for five, and will be looking to take the remaining wickets early on day three. Although captain Pat Cummins may resist the call to enforce the follow-on, the option may be there for Australia.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.

1686305709

Australia vs India

45.5

FOUR! Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs.

9 June 2023 11:15
1686305708

Australia vs India

45.4

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

9 June 2023 11:15
1686305649

Australia vs India

45.3

Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

9 June 2023 11:14
1686305588

Australia vs India

45.2

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

9 June 2023 11:13
1686305529

Australia vs India

45.1

Pat Cummins to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

9 June 2023 11:12
1686305469

Australia vs India

44.6

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Green.

9 June 2023 11:11
1686305468

Australia vs India

44.5

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

9 June 2023 11:11
1686305409

Australia vs India

44.4

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

9 June 2023 11:10
1686305349

Australia vs India

44.3

Scott Boland to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Carey.

9 June 2023 11:09
1686305348

Australia vs India

44.2

Scott Boland to Shardul Thakur. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

9 June 2023 11:09

