Cameron Green in action for Australia during the World Test Championship final (Getty Images)

Australia have dominated the World Test Championship final, as India resume on the third day on 151 for five, 318 runs behind their opponents’ first innings total of 469.

While India will bemoan the decisions of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in leaving deliveries that went on to clatter the stumps, the Australian bowlers have been impressive. One wicket each for the five bowlers, with Scott Boland taking his first Test wicket outside Australia with only his 10th delivery, and before conceding a single run, it has put him into contention for an Ashes start.

It is hard to believe that Josh Hazelwood could add something to this attack who have reduced India to 151 for five, and will be looking to take the remaining wickets early on day three. Although captain Pat Cummins may resist the call to enforce the follow-on, the option may be there for Australia.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.