Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia have had a far from ideal start to their Cricket World Cup campaign so far, but will want to put things right against Pakistan.

Pat Cummins’ side suffered heavy defeats against India and South Africa in their opening two matches, but recovered- to secure a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, which was also a bit too close for comfort.

Australia are the most successful side in the history of World Cups, but have been found out this time, lacking a threat with both batting and bowling.

Pakistan won their opening two matches comfortably but were resoundingly beaten by rivals India - they lost by seven wickets - and will want to fight back.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

Australia vs Pakistan takes place on Friday 20 October at 9.30 am BST (2pm local time) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 9 am BST.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV. The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out with a knee injury but is expected to return after a week of recovery, while Salman Ali Agha sustained a fever after training on Wednesday and has been recovering from it.

Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Haris, and Zaman Khan all elected to rest rather than take part in training on Tuesday as a fever has been reportedly affecting the camp.

Australia are still expected to be without Travis Head, who continues his recovery from a fracture to his left hand.

Odds

Australia 11/20

Pakistan 6/4

Prediction

Australia will find a level they have not yet reached in the tournament so far, and with Pakistan’s batting so reliant on Muhammed Rizwan and Babar Azam, Cummins’ side will find a way through. Australia to win