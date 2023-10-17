Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strong gusts of wind at a stadium in the northern Indian city of Lucknow during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Monday tore off advertising banners and scaffolding from the roof, leaving fans scrurrying for cover.

The match was interrupted by chaotic scenes as spectators ran for their safety. Luckily no one was injured as the stadium – which hosted its first World Cup game last week – was relatively empty.

Australian stars Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell reportedly looked on in shock, watching a rectangle of metal crash into the seats in the distance.

“I’ve never been a part of that. Never seen anything like that. That metal pole coming down could have seriously hurt someone,” Australian spinner Adam Zampa said in the post-match press conference.

The incident happened in the first innings after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat at Lucknow’s Ekana cricket stadium.

Dust from a sand storm caused advertising banners at the top of the stands to come loose and drift onto the outfield, while debris from temporary installations fell into the spectator seats.

Following a short delay of a few minutes, play resumed and Sri Lanka’s innings was soon brought to a close. The videos circulating on social media showed strong winds causing hoardings to land among the seats.

Some fans were asked to move from the lower tiers for Australia’s innings.

Sri Lanka reached 125 without losing a wicket but the Australian bowlers bounced back and bowled Kusal Mendis and Co for 209 in 43.3 overs. Zampa produced a Man of the Match spell of 4 for 47 in eight overs, while the other dismissals were made by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell.

“To be honest, I wasn’t feeling great because I had a bit of a back spasm. Was playing through it the last couple of days. Today I felt better, bowled better today,” said Zampa after Australia’s five-wicket victory.

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis top scored with 58 as the five-time champions wrapped up their chase in 35.2 overs. It was a fine turnaround for Cummins’ side after losing their opening two matches in the World Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka’s next game this World Cup is also at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Saturday against the Netherlands. Australia, meanwhile, will next travel to Bengaluru to take on Pakistan on Friday at Chinnaswamy stadium.