Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1697470807

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Warner and Smith fall at ICC World Cup

Follow all the action from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Luke Baker
Monday 16 October 2023 16:40
Comments
<p>Australia's David Warner plays a shot</p>

Australia's David Warner plays a shot

(AP)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup today.

The 50-over World Cup is has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1697470807

Australia vs Sri Lanka

30.3

FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Kumara.

16 October 2023 16:40
1697470806

Australia vs Sri Lanka

30.2

Dilshan Madushanka to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by de Silva, fielded by Mendis.

16 October 2023 16:40
1697470745

Australia vs Sri Lanka

30.1

Dilshan Madushanka to Josh Inglis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wellalage.

16 October 2023 16:39
1697470686

Australia vs Sri Lanka

29.6

Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Loku Marakkalage.

16 October 2023 16:38
1697470626

Australia vs Sri Lanka

29.5

FOUR! Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

16 October 2023 16:37
1697470625

Australia vs Sri Lanka

29.4

Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

16 October 2023 16:37
1697470566

Australia vs Sri Lanka

29.3

Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Carrom ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Samarawickrama.

16 October 2023 16:36
1697470507

Australia vs Sri Lanka

29.2

Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Silva.

16 October 2023 16:35
1697470447

Australia vs Sri Lanka

28.6

Dilshan Madushanka to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Mendis.

16 October 2023 16:34
1697470326

Australia vs Sri Lanka

28.5

OUT! Caught. Dilshan Madushanka to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Karunaratne.

16 October 2023 16:32

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in