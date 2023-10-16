Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Cricket score and updates as Warner and Smith fall at ICC World Cup
Follow all the action from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Follow live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup today.
The 50-over World Cup is has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Australia vs Sri Lanka
30.3
FOUR! Dilshan Madushanka to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Kumara.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
30.2
Dilshan Madushanka to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by de Silva, fielded by Mendis.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
30.1
Dilshan Madushanka to Josh Inglis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wellalage.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
29.6
Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Loku Marakkalage.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
29.5
FOUR! Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
29.4
Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
29.3
Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell. Carrom ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Samarawickrama.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
29.2
Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
28.6
Dilshan Madushanka to Glenn Maxwell. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Mendis.
Australia vs Sri Lanka
28.5
OUT! Caught. Dilshan Madushanka to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Karunaratne.
