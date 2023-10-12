Australia thumped again as Quinton De Kock century lifts South Africa

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quinton De Kock’s second successive century at the Cricket World Cup helped South Africa to a thumping 134-run victory over Australia in Lucknow.

De Kock was ably supported by the Proteas’ bowlers as, after scoring 311 for seven from their 50 overs, they bowled out Australia for 177 with nearly 10 overs remaining.

Australia made two changes to their side, with Marcus Stoinis returning from injury and Leeds-born Josh Inglis preferred to Alex Carey, while spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for Gerald Coetzee for South Africa.

Australia won the toss and put South Africa in to bat, but that quickly looked a questionable decision as De Kock, who scored exactly 100 in their opening win over Sri Lanka, set to work.

He put on 108 with captain Temba Bavuma (35) for the opening wicket, and was well supported by Rassie van der Dussen (26) and Aiden Markram before falling for 109 in the 35th over, having faced 106 balls and struck eight fours and five sixes.

That did not halt the Proteas’ momentum, with Markram making 56 and Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Marco Jansen all chipping in with valuable runs to take them past 300.

Australia, who dropped several chances, never got going in reply and lost openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in successive overs with the score on 27.

Steve Smith only managed 19 and the sole partnership of note came between Marnus Labuschagne (46) and Mitchell Starc (27), who put on 69 for the seventh wicket.

By then Australia were playing for run rate and, having suffered a second heavy loss, they need a rapid improvement in their next match against Sri Lanka on Monday.