Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Azeem Rafiq labels fresh allegations a ‘co-ordinated campaign of lies’

The former Yorkshire cricketer has been accused of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming

Jamie Gardner
Friday 14 October 2022 10:48
Comments
<p>The former Yorkshire cricketer has been accused of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming</p>

The former Yorkshire cricketer has been accused of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming

(PA Wire)

Former Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq says new allegations of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat-shaming are part of a “co-ordinated campaign of lies” to discredit him.

The 31-year-old was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying while at Yorkshire by an investigation commissioned by the club.

A number of individuals have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board over racism allegations made by Rafiq, while Yorkshire have been charged over their handling of those allegations. The matter is now in the hands of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

The Daily Mail has reported new allegations against Rafiq, who it emerged this week had been reprimanded by the CDC over anti-Semitic social media post from 2011.

The Mail reported claims that Rafiq repeatedly referred to a former county second XI team-mate as a Jew, made a homophobic comment towards an opposition player in 2009 and had forced overweight children to play without shirts on during a training session in 2015, and then referred to them as “fat b*******”.

Recommended

Rafiq said: “These allegations are categorically untrue. I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack. What I did not expect was a never-ending, co-ordinated campaign of lies, which has caused serious risk to me and my family’s safety.

“I have been vindicated over and over again, and will not be intimidated by those who seek to silence me.”

Rafiq has told The Cricketer he intends to move abroad because he fears for his family’s safety.

Rafiq has repeatedly called for CDC hearings examining the racism allegations he made and Yorkshire’s handling of them to be held in public, and there is understood to be growing confidence that at least the latter part of the process will be public.

Yorkshire are understood to favour a public hearing, and the ECB has taken a neutral stance on the matter.

Recommended

Rafiq gave powerful testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport parliamentary committee last November about his experience of abuse and bullying at Yorkshire, and he is set to appear before the same committee later this year.

13 December has been pencilled in for him to appear alongside Yorkshire chair Lord Patel.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in