Azeem Rafiq has been forced to move out of the country due to continuing threats and abuse, the former Yorkshire all-rounder has confirmed.

Rafiq responded to reports he is set to move away with his family, admitting it was “a sad reality of speaking out.”

In 2020, Rafiq alleged that he had suffered racial abuse and harrasment during his time at Yorkshire, which ended in 2018.

The 31-year-old gave evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee in November of last year, and is set to again appear at a discrimination in cricket DCMS hearing in December.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) charged both Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” in June in connection with the allegations of racism at the club.

And The Cricketer has reported that Rafiq will move abroad with his wife, children and parents after a number of recent incidents.

The report suggests that an individual was caught on CCTV defecating in the garden of Rafiq’s parents’ home, while a masked intruder is also alleged to have been seen near the property.

Since Rafiq’s allegations were made public, 16 members of staff have left Yorkshire.

They include Martyn Moxon, formerly director of cricket, and coach Andrew Gale, who captained Yorkshire during part of Rafiq’s time at the club.

Yorkshire reached a settlement with their former captain and former bowling coach Richard Pyrah last month after the pair brought cases of unfair dismissal.

Rafiq and Gale were this week among five current or former players reprimanded by the ECB for historical social media posts.