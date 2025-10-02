Bangladesh tear through Pakistan to make outstanding start to Women’s Cricket World Cup
Pakistan were tied in knots by the Bangladesh spinners in Colombo
Bangladesh began their Women's Cricket World Cup with an upset victory over Pakistan, thrashing their Asian rivals by seven wickets in Colombo.
Pakistan, who will play all of their matches in the Sri Lankan capital amid frosty relations with co-tournament hosts India, were dismissed for a paltry 129 in 38.3 overs after they decided to bat first.
Eight wickets fell to spin, with Shorna Akter polishing off the tail as she took three for five, as Pakistan crumbled in a heap. Six batters reached double figures but Rameen Shamim top-scored with 23.
Opener Rubya Haider underpinned the chase with an unbeaten 54 while Sobhana Mostary (24 not out) hit the winning runs at the start of the 32nd over to give Bangladesh, competing in a 50-over World Cup for just the second time, an excellent start to their campaign.
"It was good toss to lose, I guess, because we also wanted to bat [first],” Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said to the host broadcaster. “I told the girls that we needed wickets in the powerplay.
“We wanted to start with a win. It gives a momentum we can take into the rest of the tournament."
PA
