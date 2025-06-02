Pakistan set to play Women’s Cricket World Cup games in Sri Lanka as hybrid hosting model revealed
India had been due to host the entirety of the eight-team tournament in September and October
Pakistan appear set to play their games at the India-hosted Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka after Colombo was confirmed as a venue for the eight-team tournament.
Fatima Sana’s side booked their spot at the tournament alongside Bangladesh at the final qualifying tournament, with the West Indies among those to miss out.
Pakistan will not travel to India, however, necessitating a neutral venue for their games in a situation similar to the men’s Champions Trophy when India’s men played their games in the United Arab Emirates rather than travel to their bordering nations.
Tensions have since flared in the Kashmir region between the two countries, with a ceasefire agreed on 10 May after three days of conflict.
Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium has joined four venues in India on the list of grounds that will hold games at the tournament in September and October.
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) will also be in use, with the hosts opening the tournament on 30 September in Bengaluru.
The first semi-final will take place in Guwahati on 29 October, or in Colombo if Pakistan qualify. The second semi-final to be played the following day on 30 October in Bengaluru.
The final will be played on 2 November in either Bengaluru or Colombo, again depending on if Pakistan progress to that stage.
India last hosted a major women’s tournament in 2016, when Pakistan travelled to the country for the Women’s T20 World Cup. It last hosted the marquee tournament in the format in 2013.
Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa join the hosts and two qualifiers at the event.
