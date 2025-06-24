Ben Duckett brilliance fuels sensational chase to secure Test victory against India
England stormed to another famous victory at Headingley
Ben Duckett's majestic 149 fuelled England for another round of Headingley heroics as they finished off a remarkable chase against India in the first Test.
Yorkshire's headquarters have witnessed some outrageous spectacles over the years, with Ashes classics in 1981, 2019 and 2023, and England needed another when the tourists set them 371 to win this gripping series opener.
Only once have they ever chased more - 378 against the same opponents at Edgbaston in 2022 - but a sensational knock from Duckett saw them well on the way at 269 for four with one session remaining.
He shared a brilliant opening stand of 188 with Zak Crawley (65) to put England in charge but India dragged themselves back into the fight by dismissing each of the top four in a hard-fought stint between lunch and tea.
Duckett and Harry Brook were out off successive balls from the previously anonymous Shardul Thakur to raise the stakes, leaving Joe Root and Ben Stokes in charge with 102 runs to get.
Stokes was caught for 33 but Joe Root continued to lead the chase, helping guide England to within 59 with 25 overs left of the day.
Two sixes by Jamie Smith secured the win in fine style as England won by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.
While showers had forced brief stoppages a couple of times during the day, no more wet weather reared its head to save India as England stormed through to take victory in the first Test.
