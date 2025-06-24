Rishabh Pant reprimanded for umpire dissent during England Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded for dissent towards the umpires during India’s first Test against England at Headingley.

On the third day of the Test, during the 61st over of England’s first innings, on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney checked the shape of the ball with a ball gauge and opted not to change it.

Frustrated at this decision, Pant threw the ball on the ground in front of the umpires and this was deemed to be dissent.

That breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match” and the Indian wicketkeeper has now been handed an official reprimand , with one demerit point added to his previously unblemished disciplinary record.

“India’s Rishabh Pant has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the first Test against England in Headingley on Sunday,” explained the ICC’s official media release.

“Pant admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing

“On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.”

Pant has performed brilliantly in the first Test, showing all of his maverick magic to make a century in each of India’s innings – 134 in the first and 118 second time round. In typically spectacular fashion, he celebrated the former by doing an acrobatic front flip.

Rishabh Pant celebrated scoring a century in acrobatic style ( PA Wire )

That has helped set up a fascinating final day where England require 350 more runs to win, with 10 wickets still in hand.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The demerit point Pant has received for his reprimand will stay on his disciplinary record for a period of 24 months, when it will be expunged.

If a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.