Mark Wood replaces Liam Livingstone in England’s only change for the second Test

England captain Ben Stokes has brought in Mark Wood for the injured Liam Livingstone for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Wood’s inclusion is the only change from the team which secured a famous final-session victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in the first Test.

Ollie Pope has retained the gloves in place of specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Foakes was unwell and unable to play in the first Test, with Pope standing in for his Surrey team-mate.

Stokes has decided to retain Pope in the role in Multan.