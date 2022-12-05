Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England snatch famous Pakistan victory after thrilling final day

Ben Stokes’ side secured a 74-run victory on a gripping day five at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Sports Staff
Monday 05 December 2022 11:49
Comments
England train ahead to prepare the 1st Test match vs Pakistan

England pulled off a thrilling 74-run victory over Pakistan after an absorbing day five of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

It is just the latest in a series of famous victories under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, who guided his side to just a third ever away victory against Pakistan.

Working against both time and a stubborn Pakistan tail on the flattest of pitches, the tourists held their nerve with light quickly diminishing as Jack Leach claimed the crucial final wicket, clinching one of England’s greatest Test wins.

It was all made possible after Stokes’ aggressive declaration on Sunday, which gave the hosts a target of 343 to win and forced the prospect of a result despite four days of dominance with the bat.

And an inspired bowling performance from seamers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson forced a remarkable victory to move into a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Recommended

England’s Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Haris Rauf

(AFP via Getty Images)

Saud Shakeel had provided the most resistance in the second innings for Pakistan, adding 76 runs from 159 balls.

But evergreen Anderson, 40, turned the game in his side’s favour after producing two wickets in an over.

Zahid Mahmood and Haris Rauf were removed to leave the tourists on the brink of victory.

And England finally landed the elusive 10th wicket, with approximately 10 minutes of light remaining, thanks to Leach.

The spinner trapped Naseem Shah lbw to spark wild scenes of celebration after a tense moment waiting for the review.

The second Test starts on Friday in Multan, Punjab, with Liam Livingstone ruled out of the rest of the tour due to a knee injury.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in