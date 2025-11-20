Ben Stokes calls upcoming Ashes ‘biggest series’ of his England captaincy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes believes the next two months of Ashes cricket will be the most important series of his career.

The latest instalment in one of sport’s most enduring rivalries begins in Perth on Friday in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd.

It has been billed as a battle that will define the legacy of the entire ‘Bazball’ era and Stokes accepts the hype is justified.

“I understand what this series means in my journey as England captain,” he said on the eve of the first Test.

“It’s certainly the biggest series I will lead this side in. I’m aware of that. Brendon (McCullum) is aware of that as coach. Rob Key is aware of that in his role (as managing director) as well.

“I understand all the ‘defining series’ stuff. I get it. For me personally it’s not going to detract from what I’ve given to my role as England captain. It’s something I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and I wake up every morning loving what I do.

“It’s the greatest honour in English cricket to lead this team out. But I’m desperate to be an Ashes-winning captain.

“It’s been a big build-up, as always, every Ashes series is. When you’re a kid you look and go, ‘I’d love to be there one day’. Now we’re here.”

Stokes’ team will not be alone, with huge interest among English fans. Cricket Australia is understood to have sold around 9,000 tickets to UK-based fans, with a strong expat following swelling the number considerably.

Four years ago England’s 4-0 defeat played out to small, socially-distanced crowds with Covid restrictions preventing away supporters from making the journey.

“As players, there’s no doubt we know how excited everyone is for this series. We know we’ve got quite a few English fans coming over,” Stokes said.

“Last time we were out here, obviously there were a few things that were out of our hands in terms of people not being able to come out and support us like they normally would. But I’m really looking forward to seeing what the atmosphere is like.

“We know that we’re obviously going to be outnumbered in terms of people rooting for England and people rooting for Australia, but it’s going to be good fun.

“The Barmy Army go everywhere we go. Over the last couple of days, when we have time off and we try and get out and about, there’s a lot of English people here.”

