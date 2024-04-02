Ben Stokes rules himself out of T20 World Cup selection for England

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Stokes confirmed that he has ruled himself out of England selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The current men’s Test captain said he did not want to be considered for the squad as Jos Buttler’s side aim to defend their title at the tournament in the summer in the West Indies and United States.

The announcement comes after Stokes had already ruled himself out of the 2024 Indian Premier League due to concerns over workload, a tournament that is widely considered the ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup.

“I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket, Stokes said.

Ben Stokes only returned to bowling in the fifth Test of the series against India (Getty Images)

“Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future.

“The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer.

“I wish Jos (Buttler), Motty (Matthew Mott) and all the team the best of luck in defending our title.”

Stokes underwent surgery on a long-standing knee issue in November and returned to bowling for the first time since the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in the final Test of England’s disappointing 4-1 series defeat in India.

He looked more comfortable than he had done for years, and has shown footage on social media of his work to regain his front leg ‘brace’ position when delivering the ball.

The England captain worked tirelessly on his rehabilitation and return to fitness before the tour, and has regularly re-iterated that he views himself primarily as an all-rounder.

Ahead of the start of the County Championship season on April 5, Stokes has been working on increasing his bowling and is aiming towards being ready for the home Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka in the summer as an all-rounder.

In England’s dismal defence of their 50-over World Cup title in the autumn, when they were lucky to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, Stokes played as a batter due to his ongoing knee troubles.

He had retired from the one-day format ahead of the World Cup but was enticed back into the fold, scoring a century against the Netherlands.

England’s white-ball team has come under scrutiny in recent months following their humbling at the World Cup in India, with questions raised about their ageing squad, and pressure has been put on captain Jos Buttler and white-ball coach Matthew Mott.