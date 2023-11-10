Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England star Ben Stokes said he never considered taking the “easy way out” by leaving the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 early for his impending knee surgery even though his side was out of the knockout race.

Stokes revealed after England’s 33-run loss to Australia in Ahmedabad last week that he would have an operation later this month in order to solve the chronic left knee issue, which has forced him to play just as a specialist batter since July.

The English all-rounder anticipates that his rehabilitation after the surgery will take between five and seven weeks, leaving a short gap before his Test team tour to India in January. The five-match Test series is scheduled to go underway in Hyderabad on 25 January.

England’s defeat against arch-rivals Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium confirmed the defending champions’ exit from the World Cup 2023. Despite that, Stokes said he never thought of returning home ahead of England’s final two group matches.

“Just because things haven’t gone as we’d wanted, there were never any thoughts about leaving early, taking the easy way out. We came here as part of a team and we will leave here as one,” said Stokes, who scored his maiden World Cup century on Wednesday against Netherlands.

England captain Jos Buttler, meanwhile, said there had not been a conversation about the prospect of Stokes leaving.

“It’s not his style at all: he’s here to play in the World Cup. He wants to be here and it’s important for us to try and qualify for that Champions Trophy. He wants to make sure we try and achieve that,” said Buttler.

Indeed Stokes improved England’s chances of making it to the Champions Trophy that is due to take place 18 months later. The top eight teams on the World Cup table will qualify for the tournament. Stokes produced a Player of the Match performance against Netherlands on Wednesday.

England ended their five-match losing streak on Wednesday when they defeated the Dutch by 160 runs in Pune. The victory took Buttler and Co to seventh place in the points table. Stokes scored 108 off 84, including six fours and six sixes. After the match ended, the English all-rounder said that he had “no idea” whether their upcoming game against Pakistan would be his final ODI.

Rob Key, England’s managing director, is in Kolkata ahead of the match. “I’m sure there will be a conversation [with him]. But I don’t know when that will be,” said Stokes.