England have one last chance to restore some pride in their Cricket World Cup campaign, and make a push for a place in the top eight, when they take on the old enemy Australia in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler’s side have fallen far short of all expectations surrounding the defending champions when they took off for India at the start of October, having recorded just one win from their six matches so far at the tournament.

Ben Stokes, who came out of retirement to help the team defend their title, admitted on the eve of the Australia match that England have been ‘crap’, and it is a statement that is hard to argue with.

England have one big opportunity against Pat Cummins’ side to restore some pride to the side, especially after the Australia captain could barely suppress laughter when asked about Buttler’s side’s fortunes at the end of October.

