Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

England captain Ben Stokes suffered an alarming injury while playing in The Hundred for the Northern Superchargers and required assistance to be carried off the field.

Stokes is now a major doubt for the first Test in the three-match series against Sri Lanka, which starts in 10 days at Old Trafford on 21 August.

Stokes, while playing at the same ground against the Manchester Originals, sustained the issue after taking a quick single while batting from the non-striker's end.

The allrounder then grabbed the back of his left leg in pain, appearing to suffer a hamstring injury, which places doubt on his involvement for England in the remainder of the summer.

The 33-year-old looked devastated and could be seen punching his right thigh in frustration.

Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers lies on the ground ( Getty Images )

He then tossed his gloves to the ground in anger before assistance arrived.

Two Superchargers physios then arrived to help Stokes, who slowly limped off the field of play.

Stokes was then taken into the pavilion on a gurney for further assessment.

It meant Stokes retired hurt, having made just two runs from four balls as the Superchargers chased 153 for victory over the Originals.