Ben Stokes hands England major injury scare after being carried off playing in The Hundred

The England captain is now a major doubt for the first Test against Sri Lanka in 10 days

Jack Rathborn
Sunday 11 August 2024 20:30
Comments
Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers is carried from the field after picking up an injuryduring The Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers at Emirates Old Trafford
Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers is carried from the field after picking up an injuryduring The Hundred match between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers at Emirates Old Trafford (Getty Images)

England captain Ben Stokes suffered an alarming injury while playing in The Hundred for the Northern Superchargers and required assistance to be carried off the field.

Stokes is now a major doubt for the first Test in the three-match series against Sri Lanka, which starts in 10 days at Old Trafford on 21 August.

Stokes, while playing at the same ground against the Manchester Originals, sustained the issue after taking a quick single while batting from the non-striker's end.

The allrounder then grabbed the back of his left leg in pain, appearing to suffer a hamstring injury, which places doubt on his involvement for England in the remainder of the summer.

The 33-year-old looked devastated and could be seen punching his right thigh in frustration.

Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers lies on the ground
Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers lies on the ground (Getty Images)

He then tossed his gloves to the ground in anger before assistance arrived.

Two Superchargers physios then arrived to help Stokes, who slowly limped off the field of play.

Stokes was then taken into the pavilion on a gurney for further assessment.

It meant Stokes retired hurt, having made just two runs from four balls as the Superchargers chased 153 for victory over the Originals.

Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers is carried from the field
Ben Stokes of Northern Superchargers is carried from the field (Getty Images)

