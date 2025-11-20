Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Stokes calls upcoming Ashes ‘biggest series’ of his England captaincy

The latest instalment in one of sport’s most enduring rivalries begins in Perth on Friday in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd.

Rory Dollard
Thursday 20 November 2025 07:27 GMT
England captain Ben Stokes stands with the Waterford Crystal replica urn ahead of the Ashes (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
England captain Ben Stokes stands with the Waterford Crystal replica urn ahead of the Ashes (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)

England captain Ben Stokes believes the next two months of Ashes cricket will be the most important series of his career.

It has been billed as a battle that will define the legacy of the entire 'Bazball' era and Stokes accepts the hype is justified.

It has been billed as a battle that will define the legacy of the entire ‘Bazball’ era and Stokes accepts the hype is justified.

“I understand what this series means in my journey as England captain,” he said on the eve of the first Test.

“It’s certainly the biggest series I will lead this side in. I’m aware of that. Brendon (McCullum) is aware of that as coach. Rob Key is aware of that in his role (as managing director) as well.

“I understand all the ‘defining series’ stuff. I get it. For me personally it’s not going to detract from what I’ve given to my role as England captain. It’s something I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and I wake up every morning loving what I do.

“It’s the greatest honour in English cricket to lead this team out. But I’m desperate to be an Ashes-winning captain.”

