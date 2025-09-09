England given Ben Stokes fitness boost as captain returns to training ahead of Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Durham head coach Ryan Campbell says England captain Ben Stokes will be ready for this winter’s Ashes in Australia after returning to training following a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old sustained the problem during the draw against India at Old Trafford in July, causing him to miss the fifth and final Test at The Oval. He had been expected to be out for around six or seven weeks.

He has now returned to batting in the nets with his county side and with the first Ashes Test set to begin in Perth on 21 November, Campbell was confident the all-rounder would be available.

“Stokes is back in training,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session. Scott Borthwick was throwing to him with (coach) Will Gidman for nearly two hours.

“The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily.”

Campbell predicted it would take an ever-present Stokes in Australia if England were to be victorious in the Ashes series.

However, the Former Australia wicketkeeper had reservations over whether fitness issues would allow it.

“The guy is so good because he makes your batting line-up deep and is a genuine force as a third or fourth seamer,” he said. “He is going to bowl so many overs and can get you wickets.

“The way he goes about his work to recover just blows me away. It’s why he is one of the greatest all-rounders that’s ever been and it’s why he will be ready for Australia.

“He will leave no stones unturned, but can he play five Tests in a row with the workload he has? He will try, but I am not 100 per cent sure.”

Campbell also confirmed fast bowler Mark Wood was close to making his Durham return after having surgery on a knee injury.

open image in gallery Mark Wood is nearing a return from knee surgery ( Action Images via Reuters )

He added: “If that happens, it’s not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.”

PA