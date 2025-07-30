England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of final India Test with shoulder injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test against India with a right shoulder injury.

Stokes repeatedly clutched his shoulder during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, having sent down more deliveries than in any previous series he has played. He initially dismissed fears he might be forced to sit out the last match, but scan results revealed muscle damage that will take six to seven weeks to fully repair.

Stokes was withdrawn among four changes made by England for the fifth Test at The Oval, where England take a 2-1 series lead into the match on Thursday. Jacob Bethell comes into the side and will bat at No 6.

Speaking at The Oval on Wednesday, Stokes hinted that the Ashes, which starts in November, was at the back of his mind as he considered whether it was worth playing this finale against India.

“It’s a decent tear of one of the muscles that I can’t pronounce,” he said. “We took as long as we could to take the decision. I came down here to give myself a chance to play as a batter. Bowling was ruled out as soon as the scan results came.

“It was one of those, weighing up the risk and reward, and the risk was way too high if I damaged it further than it is. I wouldn’t expect to put any of my players to play with this kind of injury. I’m very disappointed.”

The 21-year-old Bethell has risen to the top of the game on a wave of excitement, and averaged 52 across his three Test matches thus far, all played in New Zealand last year. His young career has played out amid constant expectation, but Stokes says he will be unfazed.

“There was a lot more hype and pressure in New Zealand when he was given a chance at No 3 and he handled that pretty well,” said Stokes. “He gets to slide in at No 6. I’m very confident in his abilities, he’s a quality player. We weren’t going to change the batting order, so he slots in.

“It helps that we’ve got a really strong squad, some pretty bloody good cricketers to choose from.”

Spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have all been replaced, with seamers Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue coming into a refreshed bowling attack.

England team to face India in fifth Test

1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley

2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett

3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope (c)

4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root

5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook

6.⁠ ⁠Jacob Bethell

7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith (wk)

8.⁠ ⁠Chris Woakes

9.⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson

10.⁠ ⁠Jamie Overton

11.⁠ ⁠Josh Tongue