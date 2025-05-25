Ben Stokes claims Jacob Bethell comments were ‘twisted to suit an agenda’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes has suggested that his comments hinting at a recall for Jacob Bethell were “twisted to suit an agenda” and given his strong backing to Ollie Pope.

The England captain appeared to suggest that Bethell would make an immediate return to the Test side for the series against India later this summer, saying: “You put two and two together, you probably know what's going to happen."

The young left-hander made an impressive start to life at No 3 in New Zealand late last year, but had been absent from the Test against Zimbabwe due to his ongoing participation at the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Stokes subsequently clarified, however, that he merely meant that Bethell would return to the wider squad rather than into the XI, with competition for places in the top order fierce.

Both Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, returning to No 3 after taking the wicketkeeping gloves in New Zealand, made excellent hundreds at Trent Bridge to set up a comfortable victory.

And Stokes believes his words were contorted to suggest he was placing pressure on Pope.

“That was written to suit an agenda that was being said away from what is in the team,” Stokes told the BBC after wrapping up victory inside three days.

"I got asked a pretty simple question about Beth. I said put two and two together and he comes back into the squad. But it is unfortunate that you say something and it can get twisted to suit an agenda.

open image in gallery Ollie Pope made a hundred at Trent Bridge ( Action Images via Reuters )

"I made it very clear to Popey the night before this Test that is not the case. He's my vice-captain and he's been incredible for me and the team at No 3. I'm very, very pleased for him that he went out there and played the way that he did."

England’s first Test against India begins on 20 June at Headingley, by which time Bethell will have long since returned. The Warwickshire batter, who also offers a left-arm spin option, made three half centuries and impressed with his calm and composure after a surprise promotion to No 3 in New Zealand.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Pope’s ton in Nottingham was his eighth in Tests, all against different opposition. The Surrey batter appears likely to retain his spot for the five-match series against India that headlines the English summer.