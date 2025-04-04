Michael Vaughan claims England would be ‘selfish’ to give Ben Stokes white-ball captaincy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Vaughan believes it would be “selfish” to hand Ben Stokes England’s ODI captaincy, with reports suggesting he and Harry Brook could be offered a white-ball job split.

Brook recently served as deputy to Jos Buttler before the latter stood down and looks increasingly likely to take the reins of the T20 side.

The Yorkshireman is also a candidate for the 50-over job but it is almost impossible to play a leading role in all three England teams given the demands of the schedule.

Enter Stokes, who has proved a natural skipper in the Test arena and was publicly mooted as a cross-format option by Rob Key, the director of men’s cricket.

While there is an obvious temptation to extend his partnership with Brendon McCullum in the limited-overs arena, where England have struggled badly since their heyday under Eoin Morgan, he is currently recovering from his second hamstring tear in the space of six months.

He retired from ODI cricket in 2022 to manage his workload and prioritise the Test team, later agreeing to return for the 2023 World Cup.

Vaughan has no doubt the 33-year-old would answer the call again but thinks it would be an irresponsible move.

open image in gallery Michael Vaughan does not want Ben Stokes to be given the ODI captaincy ( PA )

Speaking at the MCC’s Cowdrey Lecture at Lord’s, he said: “In a way, I think it’s quite selfish to even consider him. He will say yes because he is Ben Stokes. He will do whatever England ask him to do. Just don’t ask him and let him be.

“He gives absolutely everything, not just when he’s playing for England but when he’s training. He is all or nothing. It’s an absolute nonsense to think that Ben Stokes is going to play white-ball cricket.”

England’s first game of the summer is a one-off Test against Zimbabwe from 22-25 May, with their white-ball campaign beginning four days later against the West Indies.

PA