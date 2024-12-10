Brydon Carse sets sights on ‘dream’ Ashes trip after England breakthrough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England seamer Brydon Carse is licking his lips at the prospect of being involved in the Ashes with the long countdown to next year’s showdown well and truly under way.

Having already seen off New Zealand 2-0 ahead of this week’s finale in Hamilton, England’s Test squad know the next time they pack their bags for an overseas tour Australia will be waiting.

There is plenty of serious cricket to be played between now and next November, including the Champions Trophy and a blockbuster home series against India, but reclaiming the urn Down Under remains a top priority.

It was one of the reasons England drew a close to the record-breaking career of James Anderson over the summer, making room for a different type of fast bowler who could thrive in Australian conditions.

Now, after just four Test appearances, Carse already looks nailed on to spearhead the attack. The 29-year-old has taken 25 wickets at 16.96, bowled at a consistently sharp pace and showed an ability to rattle batters with bouncers.

open image in gallery Brydon Carse looks a good bet to go to Australia nexxt winter ( PA )

At this stage it would be a surprise if he was not on the team sheet for the first Test in Perth.

“I have always said I try to stay in the present. Any challenges I face, I will try to overcome them and move on to the next day, but there’s a lot of exciting cricket to come in the red-ball format,” he said.

“There’s a massive series against India, then the winter…it’s every player’s dream to be part of an Ashes squad and to go to Australia and do well. I have done a couple of England Lions trips there so I am relatively familiar with surroundings.

“Confidence is a funny thing in sport. When you put in a couple of decent performances, feel confident within your bowling, you feel like you can take on the world.”

Carse’s early outings have attracted glowing praise from captain and Durham team-mate Ben Stokes, with the pair sharing a fondness for the hard yards.

open image in gallery Brydon Carse (right) has flourished under the captaincy of good friend Ben Stokes ( Getty Images )

Stokes has put his body through the mill for England over the years and sees something of a kindred spirit in Carse, even suggesting he would run through a brick wall if the skipper requested it.

“Yeah, I would. I’d do anything for him on the cricket field,” said Carse.

“I have played in games with Ben for Durham where I have seen him bowl the hard overs or long spells or if his toes are hurting. He’s always willing to run in for the side. It’s just the close relationship I have with him.

“Credit has to go to the environment we’re playing in at the minute. I feel it’s bringing the best out of me. That’s credit to Stokes and Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum). I have felt really relaxed, at home and it’s bringing out the best in my cricket.

“Over the last couple of months I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better. It’s been special.”

With the new Crowe-Thorpe Trophy against New Zealand secured and no chance of qualifying for next year’s World Test Championship final, England’s last game of 2024 is as close to a free hit as they will get.

Pace pair Matthew Potts and Olly Stone are waiting in the wings for a chance but, after a three-day finish at Basin Reserve, do not expect Carse to be putting his hand up for a rest.

“We had two extra days off, that gives us two days off our feet. It would be amazing to go to Hamilton and clinch the series 3-0,” he said.

