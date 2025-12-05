England toil despite Will Jacks’ moment of magic in second Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Jacks took one of the great Ashes catches to lift England but five other chances went down on a sloppy day that handed control of the second Test to Australia.

The tourists were guilty of haphazard bowling and messy handling errors at the Gabba as they allowed their rivals to move into a 44-run lead at 378 for six on the second night of this floodlit match.

Stuart Broad labelled his former team’s initial efforts with the ball “an absolute disaster” on Channel 7 and when the chances did come, England fluffed their lines too often.

Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith let an early one slip through his gloves, Ben Duckett bungled two opportunities at gully and Brydon Carse lost sight of the pink ball late on as he juggled a simple take. Joe Root added to the tally but his was a half-chance in the cordon.

Jacks put all of those efforts in sharp focus with a staggering moment of inspiration midway through the closing session, swiping a once-in-hundred one-handed effort to dismiss linchpin Steve Smith.

His outrageous leap at backward square saw Stokes hurl his England cap high into the Brisbane night in celebration but it was not quite enough to drag Australia down.

It was the second of three wickets in seven overs, Carse yorking a hopelessly out of position Cameron Green just before and Stokes cleaning up Josh Inglis with a cracker as his side doubled their day’s bounty in half an hour.

But much of the damage had been done, with Jake Weatherald’s 72, Marnus Labuschagne’s 65 and Smith’s hard-bitten 61 taking big chunks out of England’s 334 all out.

The full tale of missed chances saw Travis Head reprieved on three, Alex Carey on nought and 25, Josh Inglis on 21 and Michael Neser on six. A sharp improvement, in consistency of bowling and quality of catching, is needed to keep the deficit down to a manageable level.