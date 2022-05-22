India recall Cheteshwar Pujara for rescheduled Test against England
The 34-year-old has scored four hundreds in eight innings for Sussex this season.
Cheteshwar Pujara has been recalled to the India squad for July’s rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston.
Pujara was dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka in March, which India won 2-0.
The 34-year-old has been in outstanding form for Sussex this season, scoring four centuries in eight innings to average 120 in the LV= Insurance County Championship.
Ravindra Jadeja, whose IPL season was ended by a rib injury, is also part of a 17-man touring party led by Rohit Sharma.
Batter Ajinkya Rahane misses out after being ruled with a hamstring injury.
The fifth Test will be staged at Edgbaston from July 1-5, with India leading the series 2-1.
Last summer’s decider at Old Trafford was called off when India were unable to field a team due to concerns over their number of Covid-19 cases inside the camp increasing.
Squad: R Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), S Gill, V Kohli, S Iyer, H Vihari, C Pujara, R Pant, KS Bharat, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, S Thakur, M Shami, J Bumrah, M Siraj, U Yadav, P Krishna.
